Spain's Bikini Sandwich Has Nothing To Do With Swimsuits

If you catch a craving for a sandwich in Spain, you might find a "bikini mixto" on the menu. The dish doesn't contain any sort of seafood, contrary to its beachy-sounding name. Rather, the sandwich filling is simply comprised of ham and cheese. And once it's assembled, it's grilled until the outer crust is crisp and crunchy, and the interior cheese is melted and gooey — a spin on the classic grilled cheese.

Despite what its moniker may lead you to believe, the bikini sandwich has nothing to do with the country's beaches. Instead, it was named for where it was first served. La Sala Bikini in Barcelona opened in 1953, serving as both a concert hall and a mini golf course.

The entertainment venue took inspiration from France's croque monsieur sandwich, which combines ham, cheese, and a tasty béchamel sauce. However, the venue couldn't call the sandwich by its actual name due to the country's language restrictions at the time.