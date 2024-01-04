Aldi has cornered the market on many off-brand cereals. For those who may not be in the mood for a cookie breakfast, there is always the option to explore even more chocolate options. In addition to Kookies, Millville also offers Cocoa Peanut Butter Puffs. An even more flagrant example of shared branding, the cereal is a clear response to Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs. Introduced in 1994, General Mills unveiled the corn puff cereal as a joint venture with Hershey. Able to use the Reese's brand, the company introduced another generation of children to the sugar rush. And while General Mills did its best to compare to the treat that got its name, shoppers still may be better off going with the generic version.

Reese's Puffs doesn't exactly mimic the favorite Halloween candy. Ultimately, you're still eating a puff cereal, so you may as well get it from Aldi, where you aren't overpaying for it. And shoppers tend to agree. There are other generic Aldi cereals that customers prefer over the name brand. Marshmallow and Stars is the fan-favorite counterpart to Lucky Charms in some cases. It is becoming apparent that when it comes to prices, customers are willing to become flexible. The issue of inflation continues to impact consumers negatively, and Aldi is aware of it. The Detroit News reported that Aldi has cut costs even further, making the store an easy sell for customers. And easy for customers to buy Millville.