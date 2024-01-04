The Best Way To Clean All That Burnt Sugar Off Your Pans

When a recipe calls for caramelized sugar, you're likely to have some concerns about your cookware. While caramelized sugar tastes amazing, it can leave pots and pans looking quite messy. And, when attempting to remove hardened sugar from your pans, you might cause irrevocable damage to your cherished cookware. Fortunately, there's a proven method you can use to efficiently remove burnt sugar without incurring major damage. This technique involves adding water to the pot or pan and boiling it.

Ultra-hot water is ideal for decreasing the toughness of burnt sugar, making it easier to remove from the surface of the pan. Once the water is boiling, turn the heat to the lowest setting and allow the pan to sit on the stovetop for up to ten minutes. You can also use a plastic or wooden utensil to further break up the caramelized sugar as the water boils. In the event that the burnt sugar is particularly tough, repeat the process as much as you need to until the cookware is sparkling clean.