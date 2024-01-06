If You Love A Bloody Mary But Want To Avoid Vodka, Order A Bloody Maria

Eggs, bacon, and pancakes are all classic selections when dining out on a Sunday morning for brunch. But for many, the main attractions are the cocktails. And one of the most beloved brunch cocktails is the vibrantly red Bloody Mary. The combination of seasoned tomato juice and vodka has been a savory, delicious main-stay on brunch menus for decades.

But if you're looking to switch things up at brunch this weekend, you may want to try a variation called the Bloody Maria. Understandably, since the Bloody Mary was invented 90 years ago, there have been many spin-offs created. There are multiple tomato-based cocktails you should try that aren't Bloody Marys. The Bloody Maria stands apart from the rest. Using a liquor base of tequila instead of vodka, and the addition of hot sauce and horseradish, the drink adds complex flavors to an already zesty drink. The perfect solution for tequila lovers or people who don't drink vodka.