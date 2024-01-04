The Crucial Seasoning Tip You Need To Know For Perfect Zucchini Noodles

It is no secret that the popularity of zucchini noodles has skyrocketed throughout the 21st century, especially in the 2010s. The hype around the green spaghetti strands reached a point where the American chain restaurant Noodles & Company started offering them on menus in 2018 in dishes like Zucchini Thai Green Curry with Shrimp. What may have started as a vegetable-based alternative to traditional wheat-based spaghetti has become a beloved dish in its own right.

While the concept of zucchini noodles may seem simple — spiralized zucchini cooked until tender and seasoned to your liking — it is essential to take certain steps to ensure they cook perfectly. A haphazard preparation process can lead to noodles that are too soggy or too stiff.

The key step in ensuring perfectly cooked zucchini noodles comes down to the timing of your salting. Specifically, not salting the noodles during the cooking process will help guarantee perfect zucchini noodles every time.