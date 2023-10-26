Martha Stewart Explains How To Level Up Bottled Iced Tea - Exclusive

Martha Stewart goes by many titles. She's a prolific cookbook author, baker extraordinaire, television host, industry-spanning entrepreneur, and noted friend of Snoop Dogg. Perhaps most importantly, she's the unofficial queen of DIY, which means she puts her own touch on just about everything — especially when it comes to food and drinks. And of course, iced tea is no exception.

In that regard, it's hard to imagine Stewart indulging in iced tea from a bottle when she certainly has the skills and ingredients to make it at home. But for her latest collaboration with Pure Leaf, she's skipping the home-brewing process in favor of a bona fide "Don't Do It Yourself" kit. "Why spend the time making tea, which may or may not take you more time than you have, instead opening up a bottle of Pure Leaf and using that free time to do something else?" Stewart told Daily Meal. Of course, even the tastiest pre-bottled iced tea wouldn't be Martha-approved without a little extra zhuzh. "I don't just drink it out of a bottle," she said.

She let Daily Meal in on her favorite way to level up the drink — a secret as simple as infusing flavorful and aesthetically pleasing ingredients like mint and lemon into ice cubes — as well as how fans can enter to win Pure Leaf kits of their own.