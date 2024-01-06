The Differences Between A Manhattan And Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Those ladies on "Sex and the City" sure loved sipping their Manhattans ... or were they Cosmopolitans? If you have trouble remembering which is which, the glamorous, urban names of each drink might be to blame. But the truth is, a Manhattan and a Cosmopolitan could hardly be more different. Although they may be served in similar glassware, and both have a reddish hue, the two cocktails don't have a single ingredient in common and offer wildly different flavor profiles.

The recipe for a classic Manhattan calls for just three ingredients: rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters, garnished with a cocktail cherry. It's a boozy, spirit-forward drink with a heavy sweetness, traditionally served as a pre-dinner aperitif. The recipe for a Cosmopolitan, meanwhile, creates a fruity, light, and refreshing banger from the late 1980s-early 1990s, consisting of lemon-flavored vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and the orange-flavored liqueur triple sec. It's much sweeter and fruitier than it is booze-forward, making it an approachable, easy sipper, even for those who don't love the taste of alcohol.

The two drinks are also separated by an age difference of approximately 100 years, so it makes sense that they represent two very different approaches to cocktail-making. Still, both are famous enough today that you could walk into virtually any bar in the world and the bartender could make either one — just make sure you know which one you mean when you order.