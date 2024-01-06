Storing Pickles In The Freezer Just Isn't A Good Idea

The impulse to try and freeze pickles is completely understandable, especially if they're homemade. After all that effort into creating these delicious and crunchy snacks, the fact that they only last three or four weeks can seem unfair. In the modern age of personal food storage, it's tempting to think that your freezer can preserve just about anything so you can enjoy it later on.

However, the unfortunate truth is that storing pickles in the freezer just isn't a good idea. While it will successfully extend their shelf life, they'll thaw into mushy little things with none of the crunch you were looking forward to. It mostly has to do with the fact that freezing entails the formation of ice crystals inside any frozen food.

As you might know, from burst pipes in the winter or any unfortunate freezer accidents, water tends to expand as it freezes. When the moisture inside a pickle is frozen, it turns into ice crystals that expand and compromise the structure of the pickle in the process.