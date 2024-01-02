Can You Air Fry Tuna Steaks?
Tuna steaks are a great way to get the protein your body needs while also packing in plenty of Omega-3 fatty acids and other important nutrients, whether they come fresh or frozen. When it comes to cooking tuna, it can be prepared in a variety of ways. Pan searing is one of the most popular, but it also takes on a compelling flavor from the grill. Pretty much any method used for cooking other types of fish will also work for tuna — it's really up to you how you choose to prepare it. Which might have you wondering, what about the air fryer?
The good news is, yes, you can definitely air fry tuna steaks. The even better news is that it won't take long at all, and you can even air fry frozen tuna steaks if you forgot to take them out of the freezer (or realized lat the ast minute that you were craving them).
How long does it take to air fry tuna steaks?
How long you air fry your tuna steaks will depend on personal taste and whether or not they have been previously frozen. Shorter cook times for tuna are generally preferred regardless, as most people like to leave the center rather red, similar to how pan-seared ahi tuna steak is prepared. Fully cooked tuna steaks can be dry, with a tougher texture than is desired. So, if rare is what you're after, you'll want to pop defrosted ahi steaks into the air fryer for around three or four minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Add another minute for medium rare and go up to six minutes for well-done. If cooking from frozen, you'll want to double the time. For larger tuna steaks (especially fresh ones that you want to cook all the way through) you may want to turn the air fryer up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through. That's what Paula Deen recommends for her air fryer tuna steaks, which she coats in sesame seeds prior to cooking.
You might be wondering if it's safe to eat tuna that is raw in the middle. While there is some risk and the FDA does recommend cooking fish entirely, the agency does allow for frozen fish to be eaten this way. That's because freezing kills the parasites that can infect it. Just be sure to practice safe food handling techniques since the meat can still harbor bacteria and other germs.
Seasoning and marinating tuna steaks
Air-fried tuna is a versatile dish that can benefit from a wide range of seasonings and marinades. Asian-inspired flavors work particularly well, with soy sauce and rice vinegar being among the top choices. Classic lemon pepper seasoning is another go-to way to flavor the steaks, as is a coating of olive oil and cracked pepper. You can't go wrong with plenty of garlic and herbs, either. And don't forget juices and zests — citrus like orange and lemon juice are both excellent marinade choices for moist, vibrant tuna.
While seasoned tuna steaks can go in the air fryer as is, you'll want to shake any excess marinade off before popping them in. A little moisture won't hurt, but dripping liquids can damage your air fryer or cause a dangerous malfunction. And keep marinade time at about a half-hour (one hour at the absolute maximum) — any longer and your fish could get soft and squishy.
Not only can tuna steak go in the air fryer, but it is a quick and easy way to cook the fish. If you're in a hurry to get dinner on the table, then this method will be a lifesaver. Just slap some seasoning on while the appliance is pre-heating and it will be done in no time.