Can You Air Fry Tuna Steaks?

How long you air fry your tuna steaks will depend on personal taste and whether or not they have been previously frozen. Shorter cook times for tuna are generally preferred regardless, as most people like to leave the center rather red, similar to how pan-seared ahi tuna steak is prepared. Fully cooked tuna steaks can be dry, with a tougher texture than is desired. So, if rare is what you're after, you'll want to pop defrosted ahi steaks into the air fryer for around three or four minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Add another minute for medium rare and go up to six minutes for well-done. If cooking from frozen, you'll want to double the time. For larger tuna steaks (especially fresh ones that you want to cook all the way through) you may want to turn the air fryer up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through. That's what Paula Deen recommends for her air fryer tuna steaks, which she coats in sesame seeds prior to cooking.

You might be wondering if it's safe to eat tuna that is raw in the middle. While there is some risk and the FDA does recommend cooking fish entirely, the agency does allow for frozen fish to be eaten this way. That's because freezing kills the parasites that can infect it. Just be sure to practice safe food handling techniques since the meat can still harbor bacteria and other germs.