What Makes Indian-Ish Baked Potatoes Unique?

Potatoes are found in culinary cultures all over the world. And since baked potatoes work well with so many different toppings, creating fusion twists makes a lot of sense. Enter, the Indian-ish baked potato.

In 2019, food journalist Priya Krishna published a cookbook, which she co-authored with her mother, Ritu Krishna, called "Indian-ish." The New York Times website's cooking section shared her recipe for Indian-ish baked potatoes along with an adapted excerpt from the book. In it, Priya describes how her mother developed this dish after many business trips to London, where, as a strict vegetarian, she would often opt to eat a baked potato for dinner at the pub.

Here, the usual toppings are swapped out for vibrant ingredients like fresh ginger, Indian green chiles, and chaat masala. It's the addition of these new, flavorful ingredients that truly make this dish stand out from your run-of-the-mill loaded baked potato.