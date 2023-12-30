Where Is Tia Lupita Foods From Shark Tank Today?

After a compelling pitch, most of the sharks immediately backed away from making a deal with Hector Saldivar for his Tia Lupita products. The general reasons were that the snack market was saturated and that Saldivar had taken on too much debt. However, Kevin O'Leary was interested in making a deal with Saldivar, so he offered him $500,000 as a loan, along with 12.5% interest, to be paid over 36 months; O'Leary also asked for 10% of the company despite that Saldivar had only offered 5%.

Saldivar resisted giving up 10%, but O'Leary's biggest qualm was that he worried his shares would get diluted as the company grew. Surprisingly, Lori Greiner suggested that O'Leary add a clause to make the shares non-dilutable. And in a twist of events, it was O'Leary who finally said the two "have a deal" rather than Saldivar. Usually, the entrepreneurs are the ones who end up agreeing to a deal, but in this case, Saldivar was able to get O'Leary to come to his terms of a $500,000 loan for 5% of the company — exactly what he walked in requesting, which is rare.