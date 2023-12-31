All You Need Is Hot Chocolate Mix For A Game-Changing Cheesecake

A dessert doesn't necessarily have to feature complex flavors in order to be delicious, and cheesecake is the perfect example of this. It relies primarily on cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla for its tangy, sweet flavor and its custardy texture. But while you can't go wrong with this classic combination, let's be honest — sometimes your tastebuds crave something more. Luckily you only need one ingredient to take your cheesecake to the next level: hot chocolate mix.

Although the powdered drink mix is designed to be dissolved in hot water or milk, then turned into a creamy beverage, hot chocolate mix works just as well in cheesecake batter. It effectively introduces a layer of chocolatey flavor to the dessert, but one that isn't quite as overwhelming compared to cocoa powder. As a result, that traditional cheesecake taste will still shine through, but will have an enhanced flavor thanks to the addition of hot cocoa mix.