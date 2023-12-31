Fried Chickpeas Give Scrambled Eggs A Major Texture Upgrade

As kitchen ingredients go, chickpeas are exceptionally versatile, useful to have on hand, and can be used in more ways than you might imagine. Whether you're blending them into creamy, dreamy hummus, incorporating them into a soup for their thickening power, adding texture and protein to everything from paninis to pasta, or using the aquafaba — the liquid leftover in the can — to make vegan cocktails or meringues, there's almost no end to their magic powers.

But one of the most satisfying iterations of this legume is its crispy, fried form, which adds pop and flavor to salads or bowls, chicken or fish dishes, avocado toast or tacos, and so much more. They're delicious even on their own as a snack, too. But, perhaps surprisingly, they also act as a huge value-add to a tried-and-true breakfast staple: the scrambled egg.

It may seem astonishing given how much has been written about how to create the fluffiest, creamiest, silkiest, most perfect scrambled eggs that you would want to add crunch to the mix, but that contrast brings a whole new dimension to your egg dish. Simply sprinkle a handful over the top of your scramble and even layer both over a bed of tangy yogurt or on top of your avocado toast, and you'll have an irresistible morning meal you won't want to sleep on.