Fried Chickpeas Give Scrambled Eggs A Major Texture Upgrade
As kitchen ingredients go, chickpeas are exceptionally versatile, useful to have on hand, and can be used in more ways than you might imagine. Whether you're blending them into creamy, dreamy hummus, incorporating them into a soup for their thickening power, adding texture and protein to everything from paninis to pasta, or using the aquafaba — the liquid leftover in the can — to make vegan cocktails or meringues, there's almost no end to their magic powers.
But one of the most satisfying iterations of this legume is its crispy, fried form, which adds pop and flavor to salads or bowls, chicken or fish dishes, avocado toast or tacos, and so much more. They're delicious even on their own as a snack, too. But, perhaps surprisingly, they also act as a huge value-add to a tried-and-true breakfast staple: the scrambled egg.
It may seem astonishing given how much has been written about how to create the fluffiest, creamiest, silkiest, most perfect scrambled eggs that you would want to add crunch to the mix, but that contrast brings a whole new dimension to your egg dish. Simply sprinkle a handful over the top of your scramble and even layer both over a bed of tangy yogurt or on top of your avocado toast, and you'll have an irresistible morning meal you won't want to sleep on.
How to make crispy chickpeas
You can easily whip up some fried chickpeas for your breakfast table right at home, with an air-fryer, on the stovetop, or with a traditional oven in no time. While these don't require much more than salt and oil, a secret ingredient to maintain the chickpea's crunchy texture, whatever your method, is a dusting of cornstarch. This power player helps prevent your coating from absorbing too much oil and becoming soggy, so they can maintain that satisfying crunch that makes these babies so addictively poppable and bring that perfect contrast to your eggs.
Regardless of your frying method, first drain and rinse your chickpeas and pat them dry with a paper towel. Toss with oil, your choice of spices, and a little cornstarch (about two tablespoons per 15-ounce can), and you're good to get started. To air fry, set to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. In a traditional oven, 20 to 40 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. Or fry them in a skillet on the stovetop with oil for about five minutes until brown and crisp.
They're also super adaptable for your preferred flavor profile, which makes them ideal for topping your eggs. Season with salt and pepper and your favorite spices like cumin and coriander, blends like za'atar or five spice, chili powder or paprika for a kick, or even cinnamon and brown sugar for a sweet spin.
What chickpeas bring to the breakfast table beyond crunch
Beyond being tasty little texture explosions, chickpeas are a great source of nutrition to get your day off to a good start. Thanks to their fiber and plant protein content, there's a good chance you'll feel fuller for longer after enjoying a meal with chickpeas, which is ideal at breakfast to set you up for the hours ahead. Because of its low glycemic index, it's also possible that a serving of garbanzos with your breakfast could help with blood sugar management. No matter how you use your noggin throughout the day, chickpeas help make the most of your mental energy by providing choline, a nutrient that supports brain function.
Combined with the nutrition profile of eggs, which also come packed with their own robust bill of health benefits, you have a superfood powerhouse meal on your hands. And with this one-two textural punch of a soft scramble with crispy legumes, you'll leave the table feeling fully satisfied.