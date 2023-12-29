People Are Paying $450 To Ring In The New Year At The Times Square Olive Garden

If you'll be in Times Square on New Year's Eve, of course you'll want to see the ball drop. It's even a bucket list item for some people. However, if you're at Times Square Olive Garden that night, here are some facts you must know. Firstly, the restaurant cannot guarantee a place to sit and watch the famous ball drop. Also, young people will miss out on this event since only those who are 21 years or older are allowed to attend, and you must show photo identification to gain entry. If you're willing to spend the $450, make sure you go because if you don't you will not be refunded, and you cannot transfer your ticket.

You mustn't arrive at the Times Square Olive Garden too early since the New York Police Department will not allow you to line up outside and you cannot enter the restaurant before its 8 p.m. opening. Once you're inside, you'll have to stay there to enjoy the entire evening at the party since you won't be let back in if you leave. Smokers won't be allowed to indulge in or outside the restaurant either. There is also a strict dress code for the event. You cannot wear sneakers or T-shirts, you must wear casual business clothes. Have a safe and wonderful time if you'll be in the house to celebrate. And a happy new year!