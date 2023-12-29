People Are Paying $450 To Ring In The New Year At The Times Square Olive Garden
The Times Square Ball Drop in New York City is one of the best New Year's Eve celebrations in the world. On the last night of every year, thousands gather at the proclaimed "Crossroads of the World" to watch that electrified ball go slowly down a long poll as the final 60 seconds of the calendar year tick away. Once the ball completes its descent, the clock strikes midnight, a new year is upon us, fireworks fill the Big Apple's midnight sky, confetti blows through its streets, and the thousands on hand cheer and embrace. Some folks who will be spending the final hours of the year in Times Square will be partying away in the biggest Olive Garden in the world ... but for a price.
According to the Italian chain restaurant's website, the Times Square Olive Garden is offering a complimentary buffet, open bar, a DJ, dancing, and a champagne toast at midnight during their New Year's Eve celebration for $450 per person. For those interested in attending, there is some important information about the event that you should know.
Heed these details of Olive Garden's New Year's Eve party
If you'll be in Times Square on New Year's Eve, of course you'll want to see the ball drop. It's even a bucket list item for some people. However, if you're at Times Square Olive Garden that night, here are some facts you must know. Firstly, the restaurant cannot guarantee a place to sit and watch the famous ball drop. Also, young people will miss out on this event since only those who are 21 years or older are allowed to attend, and you must show photo identification to gain entry. If you're willing to spend the $450, make sure you go because if you don't you will not be refunded, and you cannot transfer your ticket.
You mustn't arrive at the Times Square Olive Garden too early since the New York Police Department will not allow you to line up outside and you cannot enter the restaurant before its 8 p.m. opening. Once you're inside, you'll have to stay there to enjoy the entire evening at the party since you won't be let back in if you leave. Smokers won't be allowed to indulge in or outside the restaurant either. There is also a strict dress code for the event. You cannot wear sneakers or T-shirts, you must wear casual business clothes. Have a safe and wonderful time if you'll be in the house to celebrate. And a happy new year!