Mutton Barbecue Is A Must-Try Kentucky Tradition

Barbecue is one of the great American traditions, with local options ranging from North Carolina and Memphis to Texas and Kansas City, each of which has its unique style. But generally speaking, the only real barbecue meats you'll see on display are beef, pork, or chicken. And why wouldn't they be? Ribs, pork shoulder, and, of course, brisket rule the barbecue day. Unless, that is, you go to Kentucky, where mutton is always on the menu.

That's right: Kentucky (specifically, Owensboro in western Kentucky) barbecues its mutton, cooking it slowly to bring out as much flavor as possible. This was once done using an entire sheep, but now they typically use sheep shoulder — and it's very specifically not lamb. The key involves a slow process of heavily brushing the mutton with water, vinegar, and other seasonings to ensure it doesn't dry out during the long cooking process.