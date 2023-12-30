Why McDonald's Ultimately Flopped In Bolivia

McDonald's may be the top dog in the United States for the casual dining experience, again ranking No. 1 in QSR's top fast-food chains in America in 2023. However, it isn't always the unstoppable juggernaut it appears to be. In particular, the fast-food operator hit several roadblocks when trying to expand to Bolivia in 1997. If you've recently visited the Tibet of the Americas, then you may have noticed there are no golden arches to be seen. That's because McDonald's pulled out of Bolivia in 2002, only a few years after it tried to launch in the country. McDonald's withdrawal from the region marked a rare failure for the company. So what happened?

While Bolivians do consume burgers, McDonald's arrival was hardly the slam dunk the chain envisioned for itself. Locals were going to the thousands of street vendors — largely made up of indigenous women – for their fix of burgers rather than the fast food chain. This led to poor year-on-year sales that caused the restaurant to shut its doors in the country.

Part of the blame can be placed on a move away from American influence in the early 2000s to focus on Bolivia's marginalized natives. Evo Morales, who had deep-rooted socialist policies, would eventually be elected president. Although he served after McDonald's Bolivian demise, he said in a 2013 speech to the UN, "The fast food of the West is doing a great deal of harm to humankind," as reported by CNBC.