Chef Bill Granger, Who Made Avocado Toast Popular, Dies At 54
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chef Bill Granger passed away on December 25 in a London hospital, according to his family via Instagram. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Elliott, and daughters Edie, Inès, and Bunny, who were with him at the time of his death. The self-taught Australian chef was 54 years old.
Granger notably helped spring avocado toast to popularity. His restaurant, bills, is credited with the first recorded sighting of the dish on a menu in 1993. He praised his customers with its invention, though, saying in an interview that he simply offered smashed avocado as a side, then noticed diners combining the two.
Granger's culinary career began in Sydney in 1993. He dropped out of art school to open bills, a café focused on breakfast and brunch dishes. While the avocado toast may have been a hit, the restaurant was also known for its ricotta pancakes and coffee options — all of which are still available on the menu today.
Mourners shared social media tributes
Throughout his 30-year career, Granger authored 14 cookbooks, including 1999's "Sydney Food," which included a recipe for avocado toast. He also created five television shows. Granger and his wife operated a business that encompassed 19 restaurants globally. In January 2023, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his contributions to tourism and hospitality.
The Instagram post announcing Granger's death is flooded with commenters reacting to the news. Others made posts of their own to mourn and honor the late chef. Chef Jamie Oliver paid tribute on Instagram, saying Granger "was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an [extraordinary] ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia."
In her post, chef and author Nigella Lawson said: "The joy he gave us — whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us, or in person — came from the kindness, generosity and sheer shining exuberance of his very self."