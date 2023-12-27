Chef Bill Granger, Who Made Avocado Toast Popular, Dies At 54

Chef Bill Granger passed away on December 25 in a London hospital, according to his family via Instagram. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Elliott, and daughters Edie, Inès, and Bunny, who were with him at the time of his death. The self-taught Australian chef was 54 years old.

Granger notably helped spring avocado toast to popularity. His restaurant, bills, is credited with the first recorded sighting of the dish on a menu in 1993. He praised his customers with its invention, though, saying in an interview that he simply offered smashed avocado as a side, then noticed diners combining the two.

Granger's culinary career began in Sydney in 1993. He dropped out of art school to open bills, a café focused on breakfast and brunch dishes. While the avocado toast may have been a hit, the restaurant was also known for its ricotta pancakes and coffee options — all of which are still available on the menu today.