Delicious Goat Cheese Pops Are Just A Roll Away

Amongst the hustle and bustle that comes with entertaining guests and hosting a party is planning and preparing the appetizers. What can you make that's finger-friendly, easy to bring together, and, most importantly, crowd-pleasingly delicious? A good place to start is with your cheese. Goat cheese, specifically fresh chevre, is known for its tangy but mild flavor and smooth creaminess — typically used for spreading on crackers or crumbling on top of a fresh salad or pasta dish. It even makes a great substitution for cream cheese when making dips. But it's goat cheese's flexibility and versatility that make it the perfect feature in an appetizer. With just a few additions, you can make a goat cheese mixture that can take on a multitude of flavors.

So what happens when you take goat cheese and form it into the shape of a delightful dessert cake pop? Cheese appetizer magic. Rolling these goat cheese pops in everyone's favorite salty, indulgent topping, bacon, is the show-stopping finish.