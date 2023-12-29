The Ingredient Tip For Cooking Smoky Ribs In The Oven
Having a safe place to operate a BBQ or smoker will definitely determine whether or not a craving for smoked ribs is satisfied or not. Surprisingly, there is a fix for those who don't own a smoker or those who live in apartments. This easy tip will have you whipping up some smoked ribs in the comfort of your kitchen, with no special equipment required. In fact, all you'll need is your trusty oven and a little bit of liquid smoke.
Liquid smoke's versatility makes it perfect for imitating the smoking process. Plenty of packaged foods that are labeled "smoked" or "barbecue" are actually just imparted with the flavor via a little bit of the liquid stuff. However, it's unlikely you'll be able to tell without reading the ingredients. Rest assured, you'll be able to rustle up the same amazing flavor by taking advantage of what this ingredient tip has to offer. So break out the ribs and get to smoking; a grill isn't necessary.
How to smoke those ribs with the liquid stuff
Making smoked ribs in your oven is as simple as adding liquid smoke directly to the meat and using a basting brush to make sure that it is spread evenly. Or, if you're using a glaze, simply add a little to it before applying. It will take approximately 1 ½ to 2 teaspoons of liquid smoke for every 4 pounds of meat to get a nice smoky flavor. While that might not sound like much, liquid smoke is super concentrated, so you don't want to overdo it.
Alternatively, you can also add the liquid smoke to the marinade and allow it to soak into the rib meat. And if you'd like an extra smoky flavor, be sure to include a few dashes in your homemade barbecue sauce as well.
You can also increase the flavor by incorporating smoked salt and smoked paprika into a dry rub for those ribs. The extra flavor will permeate the meat as it cooks, along with any liquid smoke that's been applied directly or through a glaze or marinade. Together, they'll create a well-rounded and mouthwatering smokiness.
Options for oven roasting smoky ribs
There are a couple of different schools of thought on how the liquid smoke-treated ribs should be cooked in the oven. One option is to focus on airflow, as this mimics the way the ribs would cook on a barbecue.
To do so, bake the ribs in a roasting pan with a raised rack or on top of a cooling rack placed on a sheet pan. Another option is to use foil to lock the steam in — which will allow the meat to absorb all of the smoky aroma. This can be done by either tenting the foil or wrapping the ribs directly. Yet another method is to cook the ribs with a sous vide machine and finish them off in the oven.
Whichever way you do it, you'll end up with deliciously tender ribs that are brimming with smoky flavor. Not only will you be amazed by how they turn out, but there's a good chance no one will know you didn't fire up the grill until you tell them.