The Ingredient Tip For Cooking Smoky Ribs In The Oven

Having a safe place to operate a BBQ or smoker will definitely determine whether or not a craving for smoked ribs is satisfied or not. Surprisingly, there is a fix for those who don't own a smoker or those who live in apartments. This easy tip will have you whipping up some smoked ribs in the comfort of your kitchen, with no special equipment required. In fact, all you'll need is your trusty oven and a little bit of liquid smoke.

Liquid smoke's versatility makes it perfect for imitating the smoking process. Plenty of packaged foods that are labeled "smoked" or "barbecue" are actually just imparted with the flavor via a little bit of the liquid stuff. However, it's unlikely you'll be able to tell without reading the ingredients. Rest assured, you'll be able to rustle up the same amazing flavor by taking advantage of what this ingredient tip has to offer. So break out the ribs and get to smoking; a grill isn't necessary.