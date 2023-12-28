For The Brightest Pesto, Try Blanching Your Basil

There's nothing quite like the bright green leaves and fresh aroma of basil, especially at its peak during the summer months. And there's no sauce more suited to summertime than pesto, with basil shining as the star ingredient. But have you ever labored over making homemade pesto only to notice it changing color soon after you blend all the ingredients? What starts as a vibrant green mixture slowly fades to a murky, brown color, making for an unappetizing-looking result.

The scientific process describing this color-changing effect is known as oxidation. As soon as your basil gets chopped up its enzymes are exposed to oxygen. This exposure causes a chemical reaction, changing the color. It's what makes your apples and avocados brown after slicing, too. But luckily, you can prevent your pesto from changing color with one simple step: Blanching your basil. After just a few seconds in boiling water, the enzymes will be gone, ensuring your basil retains its vibrancy even when exposed to oxygen and making for the brightest pesto possible.