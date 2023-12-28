Chestnuts Shine In Italy's Castagnaccio Dessert

Roasted on an open fire at Christmastime is far from the only way to crack into the mighty chestnut. Particularly in Italian culture, these just-shy-of-a-golf-ball-sized tree nuts show up in dishes from breakfast to dinner to dessert, from the northern parts of the peninsula to the southernmost areas of the Sicilian island. And while you can certainly satisfy just about any craving with a chestnut-based creation, one in particular truly highlights the deliciousness and versatility of this ingredient: Castagnaccio.

This unleavened "cake" from Tuscany more closely resembles a fruitcake in its dense bite and ingredient list. While you may find occasional variations and updates, traditionally, this treat is made with only a few items precious to Italian culture: chestnut flour, raisins, pine nuts, walnuts, rosemary, and olive oil. It's lightly sweet and a touch savory, packed with flavor,.

An added bonus? This classic recipe just so happens to be both vegan and gluten free and doesn't call for a single spoonful of sugar, so whether you're whipping one up for your own purposes, or planning to feed guests, you can count on it to satisfy a number of dietary specificities without any need to modify.