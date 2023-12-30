No, Salad On Pizza Is Not The Same Thing As Pizza Salad

Much like they sound, salad pizzas are pizzas with salad used as toppings. Though it may seem like a strange idea, take it from New York Times Bestselling author and chef Gaby Dalkin, who wrote about the winning combination on her website: "I know, you're thinking Salad Pizza is weird. But let me tell you, that slightly acidic punch from the vinaigrette on top of melty gooey cheese and perfectly charred pizza crust — it's a match made in heaven."

If you're interested in creating your own salad pizza, the standard procedure is fairly simple. Just cook your favorite kind of homemade pizza in the oven, on a grill, or using a pizza stone. Then, mix up your favorite salad and dressing, and place the dressed salad on top of the cooked pizza before serving. The warmth of the pizza will soften up the crunchy freshness of the salad as the leaves wilt, making it easier to eat. You could even enjoy your pizza crust by dipping it into any leftover salad dressing, like this basic vinaigrette.

"Insalata di pizza" is a known and popular dish in Italy, the birthplace of pizza. The contrast of the flavors and textures of these two dishes results in a truly memorable meal. It's also a great way to use up any leftover salad before it goes bad.