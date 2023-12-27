How To Properly Peel Cucumbers For The Best Bite-Size Sushi Rolls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a reason why making sushi is left up to the expert sushi chefs who have trained for years to master the art of slicing fish and perfect hand rolling. You can attempt making traditional sushi at home, but then there's the hassle of gathering sushi-making tools like a bamboo mat, buying nori, and cooking sushi rice. So let's skip the ordeal and go for an easier, gluten-free version. Simply swap out the rice and nori and make cucumber the sushi wrapping. To do so, you'll need long, thin slices of cucumber, using one simple kitchen tool to get you there.

For this quicker method of making biteable cucumber sushi rolls, just trim the ends of the cucumber and use your vegetable peeler. You can choose whether to peel the skin or leave it on, but the key here is using your vegetable peeler to slice along the length of the cucumber to create a long, thin strip. You'll want to use a long cucumber like an English or Japanese cucumber over other cucumber varieties. These cucumber strips will become the vehicle to stuff and wrap your sushi rolls.