Your Instant Pot Is One Of The Best Ways To Cook Rice

Adding rice to your meal introduces a fluffy and warm component that complements a variety of dishes. You can add seasoned rice to spice up your meal, or go with white or brown to simmer down an abundance of intense flavors. It's a necessary ingredient in sushi rolls and a hearty addition to soups and stews. While being simple to make, it can take practice to get just right. And the methods for making it range far and wide, so there are plenty of ways to experiment. One of the most common ways to make rice is in a pot on the stove. However, if you have one, using a rice cooker is preferred. This time-consuming yet simple process works wonders. You can also cook it the same way you would if making pasta, or even put it in the microwave for a quick meal.

However, one of the best ways to cook rice is using an instant pot. Also known as a pressure cooker, the instant pot is a valuable kitchen appliance that you should be using. While it's great for meals like chicken soup and chili, it's also a useful tool for making rice. The instant pot can be used to make any type of rice, and it'll do just as good a job as the designated rice cooker you may have been tempted by but didn't purchase. So, whip out the instant pot, grab some rice, and let's get started.