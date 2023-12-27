Cut Your Corn Dog Down The Middle For A Delicious Chili Dog Bun

Unlike regular hot dogs and buns, there's not really a time limit on frozen corn dogs. Since they can be kept in the freezer for quite a long time (almost nine months according to Tyson Foodservice's labeling on its fully cooked corn dogs) you won't have to worry about them expiring in the refrigerator like hot dogs can or getting moldy on the counter like the buns have a tendency to do. That freezer life makes corn dogs easy to keep on hand for whenever you want to whip up some chili cheese corn dogs.

You can also say goodbye to preparing the hot dog and its bun separately. No more pots of boiling water or hot dogs exploding in the microwave. And forget trying to toast the buns without burning them. Just toss the corn dogs in the air fryer or the oven — easy peasy! Once they're hot all the way through, take them out, slice them down the middle, and you've got the perfect spot to pile on the chili, cheese, and the rest of the accouterments. It's a great way to use up the last of that homemade chili, but if you've got canned chili in your pantry it'll make this quick meal that much easier to have whenever you're craving a chili dog.