Why Dr Pepper Is A Prize Ingredient For Some Barbecue Sauces

Dr Pepper has a deliciously complex flavor profile that contains sweet notes of cherry and vanilla rounded out with a spiced, peppery finish. It's a drink that evokes nostalgia, from its humble beginnings in a drugstore in Texas to its iconic slogans throughout the 1900s. Maybe the soda's staying power has something to do with its many different applications, which prove just how versatile it is. Incorporate a can into your barbecue sauce, and you may be charmed by this revelation.

Barbecue sauce recipes vary geographically, from thin to thick, and from smoky to intensely spicy. The ingredients are flexible, but the usual flavor profile includes at least one ingredient that adds sticky sweetness. In this case, Dr Pepper fulfills this role. Dr Pepper is exceptional not only for its sugar content but also for its spiced flavor that blends wonderfully into a barbecue sauce's tangy allure.

If you're not a fan of Dr Pepper, don't shy away from this idea just yet, as the soda's flavor is in no way the dominating element in this sauce; instead, it's a nuanced bystander. Moreover, once Dr Pepper has been reduced with other barbecue sauce ingredients, it adds a body to the sauce that's just too good to pass up.