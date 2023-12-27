A Beer Old Fashioned Gives You The Best Of Both Worlds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a few staple drinks you'll find in just about every bar — a gin and tonic, a martini, and, of course, an Old Fashioned. You make a classic Old Fashioned by muddling together bitters and sugar. Then, you add whiskey and top the whole thing off with an orange slice or peel, or a cocktail cherry (or sometimes a combination of these).

If you're a fan of this cocktail, why not mix things up and enjoy a spin on the standard beverage? One tasty twist to try is a Beer Old Fashioned. This drink has the bitter, slightly fruity flavor and strength of its classic counterpart but also the heartiness of beer in the mix. Plus, the beer can help balance out the strong taste of liquor in the drink, even though it actually adds more alcohol. What's more, beer and whiskey pair perfectly together in an Old Fashioned since both contain barley and yeast and follow a similar initial fermentation process.

If all this talk of a Beer Old Fashioned has you excited to try one for yourself, it pays to know the methodology behind this cocktail and the ingredients that go into it. You'll also want to understand what variations you can try to give it your own unique flair.