Here's How To Tone Down The Bitterness Of Bitter Melon

While the gnarly, green fruit might appear bristly, the pungent flavor of bitter melon can be tamed. Giving the fruit a good soak can banish the bitterness and make it more palatable. Although the fruit will never completely lose its bitter note, these methods reduce the pucker so that it can be more easily incorporated into a dish.

Reducing bitterness in bitter melon is usually achieved in one of three ways: soaking it in saltwater, just plain salting it, or blanching it. Our tongues respond to salt in such a way that our perception of bitterness decreases and the sweetness (even of savory foods) is enhanced. Anyone who has put salt on watermelon or added salt to a chocolate dessert has tasted this in action. If salt is used, however, it is vital to rinse or otherwise remove the salt before using bitter melon in a recipe. Otherwise, the flavor is a salted melon, which is not the preferred result.

The blanching method, on the other hand, actually changes the produce's cell structure. As the skin softens, the flavor characteristics mellow, and the harsher taste molecules diffuse into the water. Although the extreme pucker of the bitter melon can be overpowering, these prep methods can transform its punch into more of a nudge.