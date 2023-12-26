The Pull-Apart Cheese Bread That Costco Shoppers Aren't Impressed By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of Costco are clearly in love with the chain's wide selection of bulk products, which combine savings with convenience when shopping for groceries. Customers also praise the quality of the products found at the warehouse retail giant, and extremely popular items usually don't stick around for very long. However, not everything at Costco is a bona fide winner, according to shoppers, and folks on Instagram don't seem to have a whole lot of love for the store's Tipiak Pull Apart Cheese Bread.

While the bread was said to contain "garlic & herbs" and was described as "delicious" in the post, commenters weren't fully onboard. As one person succinctly put it, "These are nasty." Another commenter went into a bit more detail, stating, "If you like cardboard flavored food this is for you." The same commenter also said they attempted to enhance the flavor by "adding more butter cheese and garlic" but still weren't happy with the outcome. Other choice comments described the bread as "terrible," "very heavy," and "disgusting."