The Key Ingredient For The Best Tasting Deviled Eggs Is A Little Butter
Your seasonal decorations are in place and your home smells of delicious festive cooking. Clearly, the holiday gathering you are preparing to host promises to be a smashing success. One simple addition that can elevate this lovely scene is a serving of pretty and tasty deviled eggs. And do you know the key ingredient for the best-tasting classic deviled eggs? It's just a little bit of butter! Julia Child, home chef extraordinaire, recommended the use of a small amount of softened butter to make your deviled eggs even creamier and more delectable due to the additional depth and richness it adds.
As opposed to more simple styles of making eggs – such as poached, fried, or boiled eggs – when they are deviled, they offer more room for playing with ingredients. One powerful ingredient that brings out the best in deviled eggs is horseradish and another is softened butter. Let's find out more about this secret ingredient for the best-tasting deviled eggs.
How to use butter in deviled eggs
Are you wondering what butter can add to an already creamy texture such as that of a deviled egg filling? The softness of butter makes the filling more creamy and adds a velvety texture that doesn't overpower or take away from the other ingredients used in the deviled egg filling. Butter also makes the structure of the filling stronger so it doesn't seem runny or lose its shape.
There are, however, a couple of things you should keep in mind if you are planning to try this hack the next time you prepare deviled eggs. Firstly, be sure to use softened butter that has been warmed to room temperature because it will be much easier to blend into the filling. The other thing to be mindful of is not trying this hack with butter substitutes like margarine because these will not hold up the structure of the filling in the way that butter will. The softened butter should be added to the egg yolk first, and then the mayonnaise, mustard, and other ingredients can be added on top for best results.
Other ways to ensure you get the best tasting deviled eggs
Now that you are sorted on the ingredients to ensure the taste of your deviled eggs is top-notch, you should also make note of these tips to ensure the texture and consistency of your deviled eggs is perfect too. To achieve the perfect hard-boiled eggs, you should use a medium-size saucepan with a lid so your eggs can line up nicely in one single layer. You should also begin cooking the eggs in cold water. As the temperature rises slowly, the eggs won't crack under the pressure of extreme heat.
Similarly, when the pot comes to a boil, be sure to cook the eggs in hot water for as little as 30 seconds before letting them rest for at least 12 minutes. Once they are cooked, you can immediately plunge them into icy cold water for a few minutes so their perfect consistency remains. Other simple tips include using slightly older eggs so they are not clinging to their shells, making them easier to remove. You can also keep the eggs covered in cling wrap while storing the filling in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours, in case you need to prepare them in advance. This way they can be served fresh when you are ready to do so.