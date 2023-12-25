The Key Ingredient For The Best Tasting Deviled Eggs Is A Little Butter

Are you wondering what butter can add to an already creamy texture such as that of a deviled egg filling? The softness of butter makes the filling more creamy and adds a velvety texture that doesn't overpower or take away from the other ingredients used in the deviled egg filling. Butter also makes the structure of the filling stronger so it doesn't seem runny or lose its shape.

There are, however, a couple of things you should keep in mind if you are planning to try this hack the next time you prepare deviled eggs. Firstly, be sure to use softened butter that has been warmed to room temperature because it will be much easier to blend into the filling. The other thing to be mindful of is not trying this hack with butter substitutes like margarine because these will not hold up the structure of the filling in the way that butter will. The softened butter should be added to the egg yolk first, and then the mayonnaise, mustard, and other ingredients can be added on top for best results.