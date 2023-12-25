The Seltzer Hack Perfect For Keeping Apple Slices From Turning Brown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple slices are a delicious snack, but this all-natural sweet treat can start turning brown as soon you cut the fruit and expose the flesh to air. A little discoloration wouldn't be all that bad on its own, but the browning also often comes with mushiness, which crosses the line and can make it hard to enjoy your apples. Luckily, there are lots of tricks to try that can keep your apples firm, white, and tasty for longer, with no browning in sight.

There are all sorts of methods that some people swear by to prevent browning, from dousing cut apples in lemon juice to coating them in sugar or honey. These methods are fine if you don't mind any added tartness or sweetness, but if you want to enjoy your apples as they are, there's one freshness-keeping secret that you may not know about. You can actually slow the browning of sliced apples by soaking them in carbonated water. Doing so won't change the apple's flavor (assuming you're using plain seltzer), nor will it add extra sugars or acid to the fruit, keeping it in its perfect natural state.