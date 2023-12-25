Why You Might Want To Skip Jersey Mike's Catering Menu

When it comes to quick and delicious lunches, you can't go wrong with Jersey Mike's. The sandwich chain is known for providing a wide selection of hot and cold subs, along with chips, desserts, and kid-sized versions of its beloved meals. As seen on the catering menu, the chain even makes it easy to order lunch with its conveniently sized lunch boxes, which typically feature one cold sub, a soda, a bag of chips, and a cookie for dessert when you choose the regular option. Despite the convenience they provide, it appears that Jersey Mike's lunch boxes don't always offer the best deal when it comes to prices if you crunch the numbers.

When it comes to its catering menu, you might want to skip it altogether because of the differing costs. It's worth noting that prices vary from location to location, which can affect how much you pay for your meal. Additionally, not all locations offer the same items in their lunch boxes.

Consider that a regular lunch box will run you $15.45 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while the same order costs $12.95 in Tracy, California and does not come with a beverage. The price goes up to $15.84 when you add a fountain drink, which costs $2.89. When you compare these orders to the standard menu for each location, Pittsburgh customers will pay $13.71 for the same items, while the total in Tracy will be $14.39. As a result, you would save $2.01 in Pittsburgh and $1.45 in Tracy if you avoid the catering menu.