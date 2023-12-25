Why You Might Want To Skip Jersey Mike's Catering Menu
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to quick and delicious lunches, you can't go wrong with Jersey Mike's. The sandwich chain is known for providing a wide selection of hot and cold subs, along with chips, desserts, and kid-sized versions of its beloved meals. As seen on the catering menu, the chain even makes it easy to order lunch with its conveniently sized lunch boxes, which typically feature one cold sub, a soda, a bag of chips, and a cookie for dessert when you choose the regular option. Despite the convenience they provide, it appears that Jersey Mike's lunch boxes don't always offer the best deal when it comes to prices if you crunch the numbers.
When it comes to its catering menu, you might want to skip it altogether because of the differing costs. It's worth noting that prices vary from location to location, which can affect how much you pay for your meal. Additionally, not all locations offer the same items in their lunch boxes.
Consider that a regular lunch box will run you $15.45 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while the same order costs $12.95 in Tracy, California and does not come with a beverage. The price goes up to $15.84 when you add a fountain drink, which costs $2.89. When you compare these orders to the standard menu for each location, Pittsburgh customers will pay $13.71 for the same items, while the total in Tracy will be $14.39. As a result, you would save $2.01 in Pittsburgh and $1.45 in Tracy if you avoid the catering menu.
Breaking down the prices at Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's lunch boxes offer a wide selection of classic cold subs, including veggie, BLT, and Italian. At the Pittsburgh location, add-ons are priced from $1.25 to $1.95 extra, while gluten-free bread will cost an additional $1.85. However, cold subs usually come with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, olive oil, and red wine vinegar for no extra charge.
Along with the regular lunch box, customers can also choose a small lunch box, and they can order both options without a drink if they prefer. Accordingly, some lunch boxes may be less expensive than others, which might make them a better deal for you. It's also worth considering that including add-ons, such as pepperoni or extra cheese, will increase the price of all orders.
Unfortunately, lunch boxes don't include hot subs, which are not featured on the catering menu. These must be ordered from the standard menu, presumably because they're a little more involved than a cold sub when it comes to preparation. The standard menu does allow customers a bit more variety when it comes to how their subs are prepared.
For instance, you can choose whether you want your sub with bread, in a wrap, or in a bowl at no extra cost. But you'll also need to choose each item individually from the menu. While this might not seem like a big deal, especially if it saves you a few dollars, it can be a real hassle with larger orders.
It's all about convenience
When ordering food from Jersey Mike's for yourself, it makes sense to take advantage of the cheaper option by selecting menu items individually. When it comes to ordering for an entire office or even an entire workplace, choosing menu items one at a time will end up being a logistical nightmare. Instead, you can simply select each person's desired lunch box and pay a few more dollars than you would if you were ordering from the chain's non-catering menu.
The restaurant also offers more substantial catering options in case of a big event or gathering. The menu features an option that can feed up to 12 people and allows you to choose four distinct varieties of Jersey Mike's subs to be included within the box. The sub box retails for $87.69 (after taxes), which is a pretty good deal when you consider how much it might cost to feed 12 people otherwise.
You can even snag a cookie or brownie platter, which also serves 12 for under $20. While the restaurant's catering menu might not offer the best deal in all situations, it's a great option when you want to order a lot of food for a lot of people with minimal hassle.