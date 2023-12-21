We Tried Olive Garden's New Chocolate Lasagna And It's 8 Layers Of Heaven

At Olive Garden, there are so many lunch and dinner options to choose from its ever-evolving menu that it's almost impossible to even think about having dessert. If one somehow gets there, Olive Garden has got you covered, in the form of doughnuts, cheesecakes, tiramisu, and other yummy treats. Before the year comes to a close, the chain is offering up a new and permanent sweet option to its menu — Chocolate Lasagna.

No, the Chocolate Lasagna is not a sweetened classic lasagna made with noodles and tomato sauce, but one with layers built from chocolate on top of chocolate. If this sounds a bit familiar, in 2018, Olive Garden dropped a Chocolate Brownie Lasagna, consisting of fudgy brownie pieces and vanilla cream, alternating in eight layers of temptation.

So, is this new Chocolate Lasagna the perfect way to kick off a new year, or will it be a resolution to avoid in 2024 and beyond? I headed to my neighborhood Olive Garden (in Times Square) to pick up a square slice and find out. Here are the results of that chew and review.