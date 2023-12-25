What Are Cobbler Cocktails Anyway?

If you don't already know what a "cobbler" is in the context of drinks, the name probably won't be of much help. It has nothing to do with shoe repair, and little in common with crumbly, fruity desserts. Although cobblers — the cocktails — aren't among today's most well-known beverages, it turns out their creation marked a major moment in cocktail history.

The first "cobbler" was the Sherry Cobbler, which rose to popularity in the U.S. in the 1860s, and it was about as simple as could be: sherry, sugar, and a couple of orange slices, served over crushed ice, with a straw. Other variations arose until a "cobbler" was a bona fide category of cocktails, broadly referring to a shaken drink served over crushed ice in a tall glass, garnished with fruit, sugar, and mint, and served with a straw. Most cobblers use fortified wines like sherry or vermouth as their base, but some, like the Whiskey Cobbler, are made with spirits.

Although that description may sound vague, the crushed ice and inclusion of straws were what made cobbler cocktails novel, and important. The use of ice in alcoholic beverages was new to 19th-century America, only coming into practice about a decade before the cobbler's rise to prominence. The invention of straws (which, keep in mind, were most often made of actual straw or rye; the paper straw wasn't patented until 1888) made it possible to enjoy icy drinks in a dignified fashion, without pouring slush into your mouth.