Wine Marinated Grapes Are A Sweet, Classy Addition To Any Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is characterized by three foundational flavors: something salty, something savory, and something sweet. For the sweet part, you most often see grapes being used; they're affordable and commonplace, plus they taste sugary, so the reasons why are obvious. Even if grapes aren't included, though, wine is usually served alongside the cheeses and meats, so you'll still get your serving of grapes.

It's actually possible to further combine wine and grapes, simply by marinating your grapes in wine. To do this, get your choice of seedless grapes, your favorite type of white wine, and about 1/2 cup of sugar. In a large pitcher, combine the wine and sugar together to form your marinade before adding the grapes.

Refrigerate those grapes in the pitcher for anywhere between 12 to 14 hours. Once the grapes have been sufficiently chilled, drain away the sugary wine mixture and dry off the fruit. You can then either serve the grapes as they are or roll the fruits in more sugar and freeze them for 3 or 4 more hours before serving.

The end result should be a pearl-like piece of fruit with a glossy (and crunchy, if sugar-covered) exterior plus a sweet, tart flavor, similar to the palate of wine. If you don't have any white wine, you can also use different types of wine and even other alcohols to marinate.