The Best Kind Of Cheese To Use When Making Gougères

Light, rich, and crisp, famously delicious French gougères are, to put it simply, savory cheese puffs. To make gougères, you must first make pâte à choux, a delicate dough of water or milk, eggs, butter, flour, and seasonings. Choux pastry is well-known as the pastry of éclairs and cream puffs, those delicate sweets filled with an indulgent pastry cream. Unlike those sweets, gougères are typically left hollow to emphasize their prized light-and-airy characteristics. Gougères are typically served as hors d'oeuvres, a small appetizer before a meal, so weightlessness is key.

Making choux takes patience and finesse but selecting the best cheese to mix into the dough isn't nearly as tricky. The best cheese to use in gougères is a hard or semi-hard variety. This is because a drier cheese has a relatively low moisture content, which allows these puffs to get that signature rise and hollow interior as they bake in the oven. Incorporating a creamier or softer cheese, like brie or St. Andre, into the gougères dough risks compromising the height and weighing down the crispy, light characteristics of the puff. Luckily, there are plenty of cheeses that fall into the hard or semi-hard category, as well as multiple ways to twist it up.