It's True: Costco Is Already Selling Gingerbread Houses

These cookie kits come assembled in their box, though will require additional assembly and decoration once out of the box. The kits also include icing and decorative candies, but feel free to go crazy and dress these houses up however you see fit. The Chateau, according to Instagram, is being sold for $15.99, and the price of other cookie kits is currently unknown. It would probably behoove you to check with your local store to see what kits are currently in stock, especially if you have your heart set on the Gingerbread Chateau specifically.

The mega warehouse retailer is commonly loaded for bear when it comes to holiday decor. Christmas trees are currently available in-store and online, as are animated outdoor decorations and lights. As the months creep closer to the holiday season, we can expect even more festive displays and Christmas cheer. In all fairness, you could conceivably buy your entire Christmas, from tree to presents, exclusively from Costco, so it's no surprise that they're getting the jump on holiday retail while the Thanksgiving turkey is still kicking.