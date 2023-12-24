The Pizza Cutter Tip That Will Help You Slice Up Veggies In A Flash
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a quick and easy way to chop vegetables, you might want to try something a little more unusual than a standard kitchen knife. In particular, a rolling pizza cutter may be exactly the kitchen tool you need. The tool is helpful for quickly cutting through herbs, but it can be used for vegetables, too.
All you have to do is lay some veggies out on your cutting board and grab the pizza cutter. Then, hold your vegetables in place and start rolling the cutter back and forth through the veggies to chop them up. The roller will cut through the veggies quickly, slicing through as it rolls. This trick may be especially beneficial for those who struggle to use a kitchen knife or for anyone wanting to test out a more efficient vegetable-slicing method.
Once you've sliced up your vegetables with the rolling tool, you can add them to your dishes as usual. Worth keeping in mind, though, is that this method will work better with some veggies than with others.
Use a pizza cutter on soft veggies
A pizza cutter will work better with softer veggies, like mushrooms, lettuce, green onions, and peppers. The blade is sharp enough to cut through these quickly, but it does grow dull after continued use. Thicker veggies, like large carrots and broccoli stalks, might not work as well for this trick. They may require a little extra effort to cut through, and using a pizza cutter could take longer than using a standard kitchen knife.
If you're slicing up fruits for a fruit salad, sangria, or pie filling, the rolling cutter can slice through plenty of produce. The same rule still applies, however — cutting softer fruits like bananas, strawberries, or halved peaches may yield better results. If you're buying canned fruits, they may be even softer than fresh varieties. Though there are ways to sharpen your pizza cutter, it is generally duller than a kitchen knife, so when you're slicing up apples, you might want to stick to your standard procedure.
Round produce like olives or cherry tomatoes may also be more difficult to slice using the kitchen tool. Since they can't easily be held in place, they might roll around when you're trying to cut them.
The tool may not yield picture-perfect results
There is one drawback to chopping produce with your pizza cutter: This method may not yield the most aesthetically pleasing results. When cooking, you generally want to prepare everything to be a uniform size. This will ensure that every part of the vegetable cooks at a consistent rate when it's used in dishes like stir-fries, casseroles, or chicken pot pies.
If you're just planning to slice up those veggies to use in a tossed salad, however, imperfect portions may be okay. Additionally, once you get used to the feeling of using your rolling cutter on produce, you may be able to perfect your desired portions. This may just take a little bit of practice, much like learning to use a kitchen knife.
The next time you need to quickly slice up some veggies, try reaching for your pizza cutter. The rolling tool may help you cut down on prep time, making your dinners a little faster every night.