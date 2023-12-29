Bobby Flay's Avocado Oil Tip For The Ultimate Pasta Sauce

Bobby Flay picked avocado oil for sautéing because of its high smoke point, but what does that really mean? This is a measurement of how hot the oil has to become before it starts burning or smoking. The higher the smoke point, the higher the temperature the oil can withstand before burning. At its smoking point, the oil begins to break down. It releases free radicals and a chemical called acrolein at this time, which can make your food taste bitter. Refined avocado oil has a smoke point of 520 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for sautéing and roasting. You may also see some products labeled as virgin avocado oil. You're going to want to avoid those as they have a much lower smoke point, around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which is similar to extra virgin olive oil.

When you're ready to give avocado oil a try, here are a few things to keep in mind. Like any oil, you'll want to check the expiration date and be sure to use it within six months of opening the container, according to Kat Benson, a registered dietitian who spoke with USA Today. Buy avocado oil in either a tinted bottle or metal tin to protect it from light, which can affect the quality of the oil.