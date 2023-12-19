All You Need Is A Piping Bag For Adorable Churro Christmas Trees

Transforming traditional churros into one of your best holiday recipes takes a little finesse. While you can technically pipe your dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, carefully lift the rings, and drop them in oil one by one with your hands, this may lead to distorted shapes, broken dough, and a lot of frustration. To avoid this, use your piping bag to form different-sized dough rings (and small balls) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and then chill or freeze until firm. This way, when you lift your dough pieces and gently drop them in hot oil to cook, they won't lose their designated shapes. However, keep in mind that since you're using chilled or frozen dough, the churro Christmas tree parts may take longer to fry.

Alternatively, if you find yourself pressed for time, cut individual squares of parchment paper, add a bit of oil, and pipe rings onto each one. When it's time to fry, lift each square of parchment and gently drop the pieces into hot oil without touching them. With strategic use of your handy piping bag and ample parchment paper, you're now ready to assemble your churro-inspired trees. You can douse each deep-fried tree with a spoonful of chocolate sauce, a dusting of classic cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or all of the above!

If you love this idea, there are other creative ways a piping bag can make churros more holiday-friendly.