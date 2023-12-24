If You're Throwing Shrimp Shells Away, You're Making A Big Mistake

If you've made the realization that shell-on shrimp tends to be cheaper — and have even learned the not-terribly-difficult art of deveining them yourself — it's time to take the next step: don't throw the shells away. In fact, start buying your shrimp whole, with their heads on. This isn't just to save you more money, it's because there's an absolute world of flavor you've probably been throwing out with shells and heads when making Caribbean barbecue shrimp. Not only are they indispensable for making sweet, minerally bouillabaisse and stocks for soup and bisque, you can also eat them. Yes, you read that right.

Something happens to shrimp shells when sautéed in butter: the heat and fat not only turns them a deep red; it also caramelizes their sugars, transforming them into an exquisite complement to the shrimpy flavor of the meat. Cover the sautéed shells with water and throw in a chopped shallot and some aromatics like bay leaf, fresh parsley, and black peppercorns, and you'll soon have yourself the base for a magnificent seafood Newburg sauce or a risotto stock that's practically ready to use in the time it takes you to toast the Arborio.