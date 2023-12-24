Level Up Your Boring Salad By Topping It With Dumplings

Salad can sometimes get a bad reputation for being a little plain. However, the truth is that the biggest flavors of a salad can come down to the toppings and dressings you use on it. While the base of the dish is made of greens, the mix-ins and add-ons you toss into it can transform it into a dish that's bursting with flavor.

One way to add flavor (and a unique flair) to your salad is to use dumplings as a topping. Dumplings are stuffed with veggies, protein, or both, adding a flavor punch to your meal. Plus, they can add some variety to the texture of your dish. Better yet, it's a versatile ingredient that works well for many different types of salads.

To try this trick yourself, it's best to understand some options for building a dumpling-topped salad. Then, find the perfect vinaigrette and other toppings to create a dish that's flavorful and unique.