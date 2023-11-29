Spaghetti-Stuffed Meatballs? Don't Knock 'Em Till You Try Them

When all you want is an easy but delicious dinner, spaghetti and meatballs are a pretty good go-to. Usually, this combination means piling these savory balls atop a plate of pasta. But you can also try mixing things up and stuffing your meatballs with spaghetti instead.

Spaghetti-stuffed meatballs still get you the classic flavor combination but in an inside-out format. Plus, you get the correct ratio of meat to spaghetti without worrying about flicking pasta sauce over your clothes as you eat. They're also easy to make as it consists of your favorite classic meatball recipe. Then, wrap a flattened ball of ground meat mixture around a dollop of pre-cooked al dente spaghetti and cook them as usual.

Of course, knowing how to make them isn't the only thing to consider if you want to try this pasta night hack. You've also got to think about how to stuff the meatballs.