Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets Review: Are These Sweet, New Snacks Worth Celebrating?

Pretzels are usually a salty and savory treat, but for those who like the sweeter things in life, Auntie Anne's has you(r pretzels) covered every which way. This especially holds true for the brand's line of famous Original Pretzel Nuggets. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are a staple of its menu, and in the past, they have been covered in powdered sugar to become "Snowballs" and dusted with vanilla, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with fun confetti sprinkles as Birthday Cake Pretzel Nuggets. For the first time in two years, Auntie Anne's is once again introducing a limited-time Pretzel Nugget, and it is truly a very colorful creation that may be cause for celebration — Confetti Pretzel Nuggets.

Julie Younglove Webb, chief brand officer at Auntie Anne's said in a statement, "With Confetti Pretzel Nuggets, we wanted to provide our fans with sprinkles of fun for celebrations of all kinds throughout the fall and holiday season."

So, are these new Confetti Pretzel Nuggets a total rager or a total bummer? We wanted to be one of the first to arrive at the party to see if it was worthy of cheers or perhaps jeers. Strap on your party hats, as we deliver our chew and review.