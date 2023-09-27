Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets Review: Are These Sweet, New Snacks Worth Celebrating?
Pretzels are usually a salty and savory treat, but for those who like the sweeter things in life, Auntie Anne's has you(r pretzels) covered every which way. This especially holds true for the brand's line of famous Original Pretzel Nuggets. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are a staple of its menu, and in the past, they have been covered in powdered sugar to become "Snowballs" and dusted with vanilla, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with fun confetti sprinkles as Birthday Cake Pretzel Nuggets. For the first time in two years, Auntie Anne's is once again introducing a limited-time Pretzel Nugget, and it is truly a very colorful creation that may be cause for celebration — Confetti Pretzel Nuggets.
Julie Younglove Webb, chief brand officer at Auntie Anne's said in a statement, "With Confetti Pretzel Nuggets, we wanted to provide our fans with sprinkles of fun for celebrations of all kinds throughout the fall and holiday season."
So, are these new Confetti Pretzel Nuggets a total rager or a total bummer? We wanted to be one of the first to arrive at the party to see if it was worthy of cheers or perhaps jeers. Strap on your party hats, as we deliver our chew and review.
What do Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets taste like?
Like with most Auntie Anne's products, the smell of these Confetti Pretzel Nuggets are, as Robert Palmer once sang, simply irresistible, as salt, butter, and sugar come together in a confluence of an aromatic siren call. The nuggets themselves are golden brown and grooved on the top and sides, and more darkened on the flattened bottom, to give them a firm and crunchy exterior, and a soft doughy interior. The fun rainbow confetti can be found everywhere; it's sprinkled all over the nuggets, with excess hanging around the edges of the serving cup.
For those who may worry that the Confetti Pretzel Nuggets will just be an overload of sweetness, rest assured, the sprinkles may visibly be everywhere, but the sugar is moderate in its dosage. The same can be said of the glue mostly keeping it all together –- butter. It all adds up to a nice balance of savory and sweet gussied up in rainbow bright, bite-size treats.
What are Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets made of?
The Confetti Pretzel Nuggets are the standard Auntie Anne's pretzel nuggets, but baked with a buttery cookie crumble, rainbow sprinkles, and then dusted with sugar crystals. A single-serving order has 740 calories, 14 grams of total fat, 660 milligrams of sodium, 139 total grams of carbs (3 of which are dietary fiber), and 14 grams of protein.
The pretzels contain the allergens wheat, soy, and milk, and may include trace or intentional amounts of milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts. It is possible to make the product vegan by ordering it without butter.
When, where, and how to order Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets
The Confetti Pretzel Nuggets are available at participating locations of Auntie Anne's nationwide, for a limited time only. While menu items can be purchased directly in stores, they can also be ordered in advance online or using the company's app. With the latter two options, you can order for in-store or curbside pickup at a time of your choosing, or delivery if available in your area.
The Confetti Pretzel Nuggets are available in two sizes: 21-ounce regular size and the Confetti Nuggets Buckets, which contain five servings (approximately 90 to 100 nuggets). The regular size has a suggested retail price of $6.99, and the Bucket runs $27.99, but prices may vary per location.
While some Auntie Anne products allow for customization, these Confetti Pretzel Nuggets do not have that option. The nuggets come with no dipping sauce, but Auntie Anne's suggests pairing them with Sweet Glaze dip (where available) and a Lemonade Mixer. Additional dips can be ordered for an additional fee.
The final verdict
Even with how tasty they are, it may be hard to polish off an entire cup of Confetti Pretzel Nuggets on your own, but as with any party, the more the merrier, so gather some friends to dig into this new snack. These nuggets are a nice change of pace and are perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply for celebrating yourself.
There is no gift wrap necessary with Auntie Anne's Confetti Pretzel Nuggets, as this new item shows it's ready to party as soon as you take one look at it. And with a buttery, deliciousness, it's sure to rock your socks off.