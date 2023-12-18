Is Chick-Fil-A Open On Christmas Day 2023?
Whether you're traveling to visit friends and family, or have just spent several hours cooking for the holidays, sometimes you just need some effortless and delicious fast food. When it comes to fast food chains, Chick-fil-A is hard to beat for quality and service, but unfortunately, you won't be able to buy tasty fried chicken or frosted peppermint chip coffee on Christmas Day 2023 as the store will be closed. Alas, you'll have to get your fast food fix somewhere else that day or wait for when normal business hours resume, which varies per location but is typically Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some locations open later.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering all locations of the fast food chain are normally closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as every Sunday. You'll also have to go elsewhere if you're looking for a quick lunch on Christmas Eve before the festivities begin. Since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, the restaurant will be closed the entire day.
Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Christmas and Sundays?
According to the Chick-fil-A website, all restaurant locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas so employees can spend quality time with their friends and families. Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since the first location opened in Georgia in 1946, influenced by founder and devout Southern Baptist, S. Truett Cathy. Cathy, who passed away in 2014, told Reuters in 2007, "If you work at Chick-fil-A we don't require that you have a relationship with the Lord and Jesus. We just ask that you make your business decisions according to biblical principles."
But according to an interview with Thrillist in 2017, senior director of culture and talent operations, Jodee Morgan says regarding the decision to close on Sundays: "It's really about getting that work-life balance right," and that "This day off is for people to spend time with their friends, their families, to do what they want." This shift from religious emphasis to focusing on work-life balance reflects the fast food chain's efforts over the past decade to work on its brand image, including moving away from discussing politics and social issues.