Is Chick-Fil-A Open On Christmas Day 2023?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're traveling to visit friends and family, or have just spent several hours cooking for the holidays, sometimes you just need some effortless and delicious fast food. When it comes to fast food chains, Chick-fil-A is hard to beat for quality and service, but unfortunately, you won't be able to buy tasty fried chicken or frosted peppermint chip coffee on Christmas Day 2023 as the store will be closed. Alas, you'll have to get your fast food fix somewhere else that day or wait for when normal business hours resume, which varies per location but is typically Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some locations open later.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering all locations of the fast food chain are normally closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as every Sunday. You'll also have to go elsewhere if you're looking for a quick lunch on Christmas Eve before the festivities begin. Since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, the restaurant will be closed the entire day.