Shake Shack's Latest Free Food Promotion Isn't Actually Free
Popular burger chain Shake Shack is in hot water after announcing its new Three for Free promotion. In partnership with Barstool Sports' betting podcast "Pardon My Take" the restaurant released promo codes that claim to unlock free food items. From now until December 24, Shake Shack is offering customers a free chicken shack, bacon cheese fries, or classic shake. While it may look like Shake Shack is generously giving away an entire meal, quite a few stipulations are hiding in the fine print.
Per a press release, the various codes include "CHICKENLINE," "PROPFRY," or "SHAKESPREAD". However, these codes will only provide one of the three items per order, and you need to spend at least $10 before unlocking the deal. With these terms, the promotional items aren't technically free. Customers are frustrated with the chain for making false promises. Critics have taken to social media to bring up the point that free food shouldn't have a purchase minimum. Some patrons are also confused by the number of so-called free items that the promo offers, as the name indicates three. That makes it sound like you're getting the sandwich, fries, and shake once you meet the $10 purchase requirement. To score a "free" menu item that isn't technically free, use one of the three codes in person at Shake Shack kiosks or on the Shake Shack app.
Social media did not hold back about Shake Shake's free food promo
A note to Shake Shack: When you promise free food, you might actually want to give out something for free, or risk confusing and frustrating your customers. While the promo codes do offer additional food items at no extra cost, because there is an up-front cost some have critiqued that the promotional material is very misleading.
Shake Shack has had massive success with various promos in the past, but this one hasn't seemed to entice customers so much as it has angered them. When the burger chain announced its Three for Free deal on X, formerly known as Twitter, followers were unimpressed. One user questioned, "Three for free? More like 1 for $10," while others literally "booed" in the comments (and probably out loud).
A self-proclaimed Shake Shack fan on Reddit expressed their disappointment when they read the fine print of this promo, writing: "Well turns out you can only get 1 free item per transaction with a $10 minimum per order. When something seems too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true." If the Three for Free promotion isn't exactly your style, you can still score delicious seasonal foods at Shake Shack like the fan-favorite sugar cookie throughout the holiday season.