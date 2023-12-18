Shake Shack's Latest Free Food Promotion Isn't Actually Free

Popular burger chain Shake Shack is in hot water after announcing its new Three for Free promotion. In partnership with Barstool Sports' betting podcast "Pardon My Take" the restaurant released promo codes that claim to unlock free food items. From now until December 24, Shake Shack is offering customers a free chicken shack, bacon cheese fries, or classic shake. While it may look like Shake Shack is generously giving away an entire meal, quite a few stipulations are hiding in the fine print.

Per a press release, the various codes include "CHICKENLINE," "PROPFRY," or "SHAKESPREAD". However, these codes will only provide one of the three items per order, and you need to spend at least $10 before unlocking the deal. With these terms, the promotional items aren't technically free. Customers are frustrated with the chain for making false promises. Critics have taken to social media to bring up the point that free food shouldn't have a purchase minimum. Some patrons are also confused by the number of so-called free items that the promo offers, as the name indicates three. That makes it sound like you're getting the sandwich, fries, and shake once you meet the $10 purchase requirement. To score a "free" menu item that isn't technically free, use one of the three codes in person at Shake Shack kiosks or on the Shake Shack app.