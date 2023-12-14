Shake Shack's Fan-Favorite Christmas Cookie Shake Is Officially Back

The Christmas Cookie Shake is available now at every Shake Shack location across the United States, excluding airports and stadiums. The holiday milkshake is available for both online and in-person orders, and prices vary by location. Shake Shack announced that the Christmas Cookie Shake is only available for a limited time and did not announce an exact date for its return to retirement.

Although Shake Shack has recently announced other new milkshakes, including a Trolls-themed milkshake line, fans on social media are particularly excited about the revival of the Christmas Cookie Shake. One happy customer commented on the Instagram announcement detailing their anticipation, "I was waiting for this. Trolls shakes aren't the same as Christmas Cookie. Tysm!" Even the official Facebook Instagram account expressed joy by commenting on the post, "HAPPY WEDNESDAY TO ME!" Seeing as it's a holiday special, fans should hurry to get a taste of the Christmas Cookie Shake before it's too late.