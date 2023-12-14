Shake Shack's Fan-Favorite Christmas Cookie Shake Is Officially Back
Shake Shack enthusiasts rejoice! The popular burger chain surprised fans by adding a last-minute holiday favorite back to the menu. As a gift to their loyal customers and an homage to the holiday season, Shake Shack has announced the return of the Christmas Cookie Shake on Instagram.
This festive dessert drink is made with hand-spun sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and dusted with gold sprinkles. Although it's a simple treat, the shake encapsulates the spirit of Santa's favorite flavors. The shake is 830 calories and comes in the chain's standard 16-ounce cup. The Christmas Cookie Shake is made with dairy products, which means it's not a vegan-friendly option. However, the chain does offer other plant-based treats for vegans who need a taste of something sweet. So, whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, it seems like Shake Shack wants you to know that it has your holiday sweet tooth covered.
Where to find the Christmas Cookie Shake
The Christmas Cookie Shake is available now at every Shake Shack location across the United States, excluding airports and stadiums. The holiday milkshake is available for both online and in-person orders, and prices vary by location. Shake Shack announced that the Christmas Cookie Shake is only available for a limited time and did not announce an exact date for its return to retirement.
Although Shake Shack has recently announced other new milkshakes, including a Trolls-themed milkshake line, fans on social media are particularly excited about the revival of the Christmas Cookie Shake. One happy customer commented on the Instagram announcement detailing their anticipation, "I was waiting for this. Trolls shakes aren't the same as Christmas Cookie. Tysm!" Even the official Facebook Instagram account expressed joy by commenting on the post, "HAPPY WEDNESDAY TO ME!" Seeing as it's a holiday special, fans should hurry to get a taste of the Christmas Cookie Shake before it's too late.