Are Gushers Actually Vegan?

Of all the snacks to come out of the '90s, Fruit Gushers may be one of the most iconic. The soft-chew gummy pieces bursting with fruit juice are the junk food that reigned supreme in 1992 and continue to hold a special place in the hearts of snackers with a sweet tooth. Gushers are also kosher and a safe choice for snackers with common allergies, including peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten. For vegan snackers, however, the question of whether Gushers get the green light is more complex.

Technically, Gushers are a vegan-friendly snack. There are no apparent animal-derived products on the ingredient list. In an ethical sense, though, the answer is not so clear. Some Gushers ingredients are obtained through practices that may not align with a vegan's moral code or consumption practices. Simply put, deciding whether Gushers are vegan comes down to one's reasons for following a vegan diet.