Are Gushers Actually Vegan?
Of all the snacks to come out of the '90s, Fruit Gushers may be one of the most iconic. The soft-chew gummy pieces bursting with fruit juice are the junk food that reigned supreme in 1992 and continue to hold a special place in the hearts of snackers with a sweet tooth. Gushers are also kosher and a safe choice for snackers with common allergies, including peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten. For vegan snackers, however, the question of whether Gushers get the green light is more complex.
Technically, Gushers are a vegan-friendly snack. There are no apparent animal-derived products on the ingredient list. In an ethical sense, though, the answer is not so clear. Some Gushers ingredients are obtained through practices that may not align with a vegan's moral code or consumption practices. Simply put, deciding whether Gushers are vegan comes down to one's reasons for following a vegan diet.
What makes a vegan avoid certain ingredients?
The ingredients in Gushers may muddy the waters among the vegan community, as people's reasons for adopting a vegan lifestyle vary. Some go vegan solely for health reasons; they may have intolerances or allergies or find that animal products do not serve their nutritional needs. Others go vegan in the name of animal rights or environmental activism. The global demand for animal-based foods impacts the well-being of billions of animals each year and is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption.
Those leaning toward the ethical side of veganism may steer clear of palm oil, an ingredient in Gushers. Palm oil has grown notorious for the impacts of its production. The 'slash and burn' land-clearing strategy used to accommodate palm plantations destroys the habitat of orangutans, tigers, and elephants, among many other species. The large-scale deforestation caused by the palm oil industry is also a leading source of global carbon emissions.
Other vegan-ambiguous ingredients
Beyond the hidden environmental cost of palm oil, the exact sources and components of some other ingredients may make them questionable for vegans. Glycerin and monoglycerides, for instance, can be sourced from vegetable or animal fat; the ingredient list does not clarify. Sugar (when not organic) may contain bone char, a whitening additive made from cattle bones. Modified corn starch is 'modified' by enzymes, and the bacteria that produce these enzymes may feed on animal products. Food companies are not obligated to disclose these nuances, so some strict vegans will steer clear of these ingredients altogether to be safe.
Whether Gushers are vegan is up to interpretation. Many other snack foods fit in this category of uncertainty — some snackers believe Oreos may actually not be vegan because of their possible cross-contact with milk during production. Vegan lifestyle rules and guidelines vary by individual. We are all entitled to autonomy over what we eat, and we may embrace the ambiguity of certain foods differently.