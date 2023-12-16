How To Transform Canned Cranberry Sauce Into A Sweet Meat Marinade

A good, simple marinade needs a few key things: Flavor in the form of aromatics and seasonings, oil or another fat to bind things together, and, above all else, acidity. Acidity is essential when it comes to a good marinade, as this is the crux of what softens the meat and allows the flavor to seep into the cut you're preparing to cook. Most marinades utilize citrus flavors such as lemon, lime, and orange, but other acidic fruits and juices can be used as well, such as kiwi, for instance. Around the holidays, a great fruit to turn to is cranberries, which impart that necessary tartness as well as a classic wintery flavor profile.

Cranberry marinade can work with any meat, but its tartness pairs particularly well with chicken and pork. You can either use a can of cranberry sauce from the store or blend up your own cranberries, but be sure to use cranberries that have been broken down and processed into a paste or a sauce so the fruit's juices are released. Let your meat marinate for a few hours or overnight, then get ready for a tart and tender meal.