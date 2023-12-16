Aldi's Choceur Belgian Champagne Shaped Chocolates Are Just In Time For 2024
There are so many fun ways to bring in the new year. You can go to a rooftop party to dance the New Year's Eve night away and watch fireworks light up the night sky when the clock strikes midnight. There's also the option of staying at home with loved ones to reflect on the past year, share hopes for the new year, and watch broadcasts of the celebratory New Year's rituals that take place around the world. No matter where you are on the last night of the year, it'll be nice to have some celebratory tasty treats with you. And Aldi has shoppers covered with their Choceur Belgian champagne-shaped chocolate truffles.
For $4.49, folks can have a box of these New Year's Eve assorted chocolates that even have a few that have been made to look like champagne bottles, making them a fitting addition to a New Year's celebration. (Please note that prices and availability may vary by location.) Some folks may already be celebrating the arrival of these treats, as fans of Choceur Belgian chocolates have made it clear that they think the brand is worth buying.
Choceur Belgian chocolates can be enjoyed in different ways
What might excite some shoppers about these chocolates, and what are some possible ways to enjoy them? In a Reddit thread comparing Choceur and Moser-Roth products at Aldi, some users shared what they think makes the former stand out. One user declared that "Choceur has a ... rich[er] taste." Another commenter praised the texture of Choceur's chocolates, remarking that "Choceur is on another level if you just want a plain good creamy chocolate."
Fans can pop regular chocolate truffles from the Choceur Belgian New Year's Eve assorted chocolate box right in their mouths as the clock ticks to midnight. But they might want to do something a little more festive and fun with the champagne-shaped chocolates. For instance, they could make some strawberry cupcakes and stick the champagne-shaped chocolates right on top of them for an extra sweet celebratory dessert. However, shoppers looking to ring in 2024 don't have to limit their options to Choceur Belgian NYE assorted chocolates. Aldi has other festive December finds that people can buy to get ready for a fun New Year's celebration.
Get this celebratory New Year's product at Aldi
A New Year's Eve celebration isn't complete without fun holiday-themed accessories to wear. Customers can get that with Aldi's New Year's Eve Party Kit for just $9.99. The kit comes with enough beaded necklaces, noise makers, cone party hats, and tiaras to outfit 10 people for a New Year's celebration. Aldi has even made it available in three distinct color schemes, so people can choose whichever kit suits their tastes.
One of the three kits comes in black and gold, another comes in silver and black, and the final kit mixes numerous colors. The guests who don the tiaras and cone hats from the kit will be sparkling at your New Year's celebration since the headwear comes sprinkled with glitter. On the last evening of the year, they throw on a cone party hat from the kit and share their New Year's resolutions while enjoying Choceur Belgian NYE assorted chocolates.